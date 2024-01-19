Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika’s edge-of-the-seat thriller film gets a release date

Ajay Devgn fans, if you are waiting to see the actor on the silver screen then here is a piece of good news for all of you. Well, this time the happiness is 3 times bigger as he will be accompanied by R Madhavan and Jyotika for their upcoming film Shaitaan. The powerful trio are all set to come together for this supernatural thriller which is titled Shaitaan. Today, the actors took to their Instagram handle to share the first look of this edge-of-the-seat thriller film and we bet fans cannot wait to watch them come together and create magic on the silver screen.

Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, and Jyotika to come together for Shaitaan

Taking to their Instagram handles, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika shared the first look of their upcoming film. The poster features 5 voodoo dolls in black and red color. By sharing this picture, Ajay captioned it as “#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.” With the poster, it appears that Shaitaan will take you on a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic. Apart from the concept of the film, the cast of the film is what makes the film even more exciting.

Check out the poster:

Shaitaan will mark actress Jyotika’s comeback in the films after a long hiatus. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. Apart from the sequels that are lined up, he will be seen in Shaitaan, Maidaan, and Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Talking about the sequels, he has Raid 2, De De Pyaar De's sequel, Singham Again, and Son Of Sardaar 2.

It's a marathon schedule of over 100 days that will go on till February 2024 and the OG of Cop Universe will be shooting with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff at various junctures through the journey.

