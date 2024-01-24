Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika feature in intriguing poster; teaser to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn is set to make a significant impact this year with a variety of releases, and one of the most intriguing projects in his lineup is the upcoming thriller Shaitaan. Following the announcement of the film's release date through a captivating poster, the makers have now unveiled the first look of the actors, including Ajay, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Additionally, they've also announced that the teaser will be released tomorrow, January 25, heightening the anticipation for this gripping film.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika’s first look poster from Shaitaan unveiled

On January 24, the makers of the highly anticipated film Shaitaan unveiled a new poster across various social media platforms. The poster features Ajay Devgn at the center, dressed in a striking red shirt, curiously observing voodoo dolls hanging in the surroundings. Jyotika stands to his left in black attire, exuding an intimidating expression, while R Madhavan on the right wears a hoodie jacket with a smirk on his face.

Ajay took to his X (Twitter) account to share the poster and revealed the date for the teaser release, stating, “#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Pinkvilla had previously revealed that the teaser of Shaitaan will be showcased in cinema halls alongside the release of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Fighter. The aerial action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to hit the screens tomorrow.

According to a source, “Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller, and the makers want to reach out to a wide section of the audience with their first teaser. It’s a tight spooky cut and has some shock element too.”

More about Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, is poised to unfold as a battle between good and evil. The supernatural thriller hinted to be centered around black magic based on the posters, promises to offer viewers an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Shaitaan is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, as announced earlier.

