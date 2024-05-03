Shaitaan OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s supernatural thriller

One of the much buzzed films of the year, Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan was released earlier this year on March 8. The psychological thriller also starred Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. The film was an official remake of Gujarati film Vash.

Now, nearly a couple of months after a great reception at the box office, the film is all set to premiere on the OTT. After long anticipation and speculations on the internet, makers have finally announced the details about the film’s official digital release.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan debuts online

Today, on May 3, the highly anticipated release date of the movie Shaitaan was announced by the streaming OTT giant, Netflix. The official announcement was made with the poster of the film that featured the lead trio-Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. Along with the post, the accompanying caption read, "In the post, "Ghar ke darwaze band rakhna, kahi Shaitaan na aa jaye," followed by fire and silence emoji.

“Shaitaan starts streaming midnight, on Netflix!,” it further added. Much to the audience’s delight, the film will be now available for watching at one’s comfort from mid-night i.e. May 4 in case you missed watching it out in the theaters.

Take a look:

Soon after the announcement was made, one could sense the excitement among the fans. Minutes later, they thronged the comments section expressing their enthusiasm. A user wrote, “Eagerly awaiting for it,” another fan commented, “Finally,” while a third fan shared, “Kal raat 12 baje se search kar raha hu,” and another fan remarked, “shaitaan is the best movie of 2024 currently”

R Madhavan teased the audiences with a surprise dropping tomorrow

It is worth mentioning that it was earlier in the day, that R Madhavan had teased the audiences with something coming up tomorrow. In the video shared, the caption alongside read, “@actormaddy is cooking something dark and delicious- coming your way soon”

Take a look:

Several fans had anticipated the film’s OTT release already, but now the official announcement has surely piqued excitement all the more.

About Shaitaan

The super-natural thriller film, Shaitaan was made under the creative direction of Vikas Bahl. Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, it starred Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie was produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

