Shaitaan song Khushiyaan Bator Lo OUT: Ajay Devgn-Jyotika take joyful family trip before a stranger interrupts

The announcement of the film Shaitaan has not just doubled but tripled the excitement among fans, featuring the powerhouse trio of talents - Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this supernatural thriller delves into the world of Black Magic. Following the intriguing first look showcasing the trio, the makers have now released the first song Khushiyaan Batar Lo, showcasing a happy family journey just before the shaitaan arrives.

Earlier released teasers and posters are sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The prospect of these three stellar actors coming together in a dream cast adds another layer of anticipation for this much-awaited film.

Shaitaan song Khushiyaan Batar Lo

The makers released the first song from Shaitaan, Khushiyaan Bator Lo, on Panorama Music, capturing the familial bliss. Amit Trivedi's composition, Jubin Nautiyal's vocals, and Kumaar's lyrics set the tone. The song portrays Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay enjoying a joyful family trip, only to face an unexpected intrusion by a stranger, foreshadowing the disruption of their tranquility in the film.

Shaitaan teaser

The heart-pounding teaser of Shaitaan introduces the formidable trio of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, with Madhavan's ominous voice creating an anticipatory atmosphere. It is evident that Shaitaan is poised to redefine genres, providing an edge-of-the-seat experience that will entertain audiences. The teaser immerses viewers in the world of dark forces, concluding with R Madhavan's chilling smirk, evoking a sense of foreboding. In the closing moments, a visibly perturbed Ajay and Jyotika add to the suspense. The film promises a gripping journey delving into the malevolent aspects of Indian Black Magic.

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on Instagram, cautioning, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! #Shaitaanteaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

