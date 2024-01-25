Ever since the film Shaitaan was announced, the excitement of the fans has not doubled but tripled as the film will star three powerhouses of talents. Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan together in a film is definitely a dream come true cast. Well, the Vikas Bahl directorial is a supernatural thriller based on the backdrop of Black Magic. After the exciting first look of the film featuring all three actors, the makers have launched the teaser and we bet it is going to get you on the edge of your seats.

Shaitaan teaser launches

The adrenaline-pumping teaser of Shaitaan features Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. The teaser has Madhavan’s voice in the background and it is evident from the looks of it that Shaitaan is going to be a genre-defining, edge-of-the-seat experience that will keep the audiences glued to the screen. While the teaser takes you into the world of Shaitaan, R Madhavan’s sinister smile at the end will surely give you the chills. In the end, we also get to see a petrified Ajay and Jyotika.

The film will take you through a gripping journey that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the film and captioned it, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! #Shaitaanteaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March, 2024.”

Check it out:

Shaitaan teaser to be showcased with Fighter

Pinkvilla had previously revealed that the teaser of Shaitaan will be showcased in cinema halls alongside the release of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Fighter. The aerial action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand has hit the screens today, January 24.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.