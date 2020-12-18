Shakeela song Tera Ishq Satave: Richa Chadha's never seen before sultry avatar will leave you gawking

The new song Tera Ishq Satave from Shakeela features Richa Chadha in a sensuous and glamorous avatar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

The makers of Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Shakeela had dropped the trailer of the film a few days back. They received a lot of appreciation after releasing the trailer. Now, to keep the audience hooked, the makers have shared the first song from the film. The title of the song is Tera Ishq Satave and it has been composed by music composer duo Meet Bros. The song is crooned by Khusboo Grewal and Meet Bros, while lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

The song features Richa Chadha in a sensuous and glamorous avatar. The two-minute eight-second song showcases Richa shaking her leg in glam & shimmery attire. Just like the film, the song also has been released in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The peppy track is sure to leave you mesmerised and Richa’s bold avatar is bound to impress you. Talking about the film, the trailer showcases the story of one of the most loved and hated adult film star, who shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Let’s check out the new song Tera Ishq Satave from Shakeela here:

Shakeela will showcase a tale of a woman driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags. The trailer of the film also showcases immense popularity of the adult film star Shakeela, whose films were released in several languages including Sinhalese and Chinese. Shakeela ruled the South film industry for over two decades.

The film has been directed by Indrajit Lankesh and it is slated to release on December 25 across the country in five different languages.

