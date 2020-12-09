Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chadha set to bring oomph and glamour to the big screen in this bold drama

Richa Chadha's siren symbol in and as Shakeela is definitely over the top and full of glamour and oomph. It may also remind you of Vidya Balan from The Dirty Picture.

Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next big release and the makers dropped the film's first official teaser today. Starring in and as Shakeela, Richa will be essaying the role of South siren Shakeela who ruled the big screen in the 90s and dished out massive blockbusters, one after another. While the film's posters have already set social media buzzing, the teaser gives us a closer look at what's in store for the audiences.

The 50-second teaser begins with a narrator's voice talking about Shakeela's stardom and popularity back in the day. With theatres empty even today, owing to the pandemic, the makers want the audiences to return with this mega offering. We get to see Richa in multiple avatars as Shakeela who was also an adult film star back then. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and in the teaser we get a brief glimpse of the actor.

Apart from Pankaj and Richa, Shakeela will also feature Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai who is reportedly playing the actress' love interest. Richa's siren symbol definitely is over the top and full of glamour and oomph. It may also remind you of Vidya Balan from The Dirty Picture.

Check out Shakeela's teaser here:

The multi-lingual biopic is all set to set the screens ablaze this Christmas. While many filmmakers are still choosing the OTT route, Shakeela will be releasing in theatres across India.

Richa is ecstatic and said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

