Shakeela Trailer: Richa Chadha goes all out in controversial flick, Pankaj Tripathi amps up the drama

Based on the true story of actress Shakeela, Richa Chadha has made sure to get into the skin of the character for the biopic. Check out Shakeela trailer below.

Days after dropping the teaser of her next film Shakeela, Richa Chadha is all set to take the big screen by storm on Christmas. The makers of Shakeela dropped the film's trailer today and it takes us back in time to the 90s. Shakeela's trailer gives us a good idea of what the film will entail and also introduces us to Pankaj Tripathi who will be essaying a pivotal role. Based on the true story of actress Shakeela, Richa has made sure to get into the skin of the character for the biopic.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film's trailer opens with the demise of the popular star Silk Smitha and who will fill in the gap. It then introduces Shakeela's back story and her childhood as she goes on to become one of the most desirable women onscreen. From her back to back hits to rapid rise in stardom, Shakeela tracks the actress' life and her controversial events. Pankaj Tripathi, as a leading hero, is a surprise and is bound to make you smile with his limited dialogues in the trailer.

The trailer gives a good glimpse of the love and adulation Shakeela received, but also the hate that came her way. Check out the trailer of Shakeela below:

Shakeela will be the first film post lockdown to release in over 1000 screens and in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Talking about it, director Inderjit Lankesh said, "Shakeela is truly a labor of love and commitment to show Shakeela’s story is iconic in so many ways. Her story is almost folklore today, but the truth is that so much happened to her while she soared to success from nothing and then came back to nothing again. I’m happy that our producers are releasing the film so widely, gives me the confidence to know that it’s a film that will appeal to the larger masses. To release in so many languages was important because that was the power of Shakeela."

Presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO, Shakeela will hit theatres on 25 December 2020.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela to release in 5 languages; To get 2020’s widest release post lockdown

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×