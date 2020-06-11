Shakti Kapoor opens up about viral video of carrying a drum on his head; Says, ‘Wanted to make people smile’

Shakti Kapoor opened up about the viral video which has him carry a drum on his head as he said that his sole intent was to make people smile; Take a look

Yesterday, 's father, Shakti Kapoor, was trending on all social media channels for a video that he recorded impromptu in his building. Yes, while photos and videos of Shraddha Kapoor and alleged boyfriend Rohan enjoying a bike ride were going viral on social media, daddy Shakti Kapoor was trending after he posted a video of him carrying a large drum on his head. In the said video, we can see Shakti Kapoor, in a pair of black shorts and black T-shirt, walking out of his building carrying a red drum. In the video, we see someone from behind the camera ask him as to where he is off to and to this, Shakti says, “Daaru lene jaa raha hu.” Later, the man making the video asks him to get enough for the rest of the building as well. Well, just like everyone, we too thought that the video was funny and hilarious and during an interview, when Shakti Kapoor was asked about the idea behind recording the video, the veteran actor said that he is glad that he was able to make people laugh.

Furthermore, talking about the video, Shakti Kapoor said that while walking down in the lobby of his building, he saw a dustbin lying in the corner and that is when he told a guy to shoot a video where he will be walking with the dustbin on his head. “I will say I am going to get alcohol and then you ask me to get it for the entire building,” shared Shakti. Since the video went viral on social media, Shakti Kapoor expressed a sense of happiness as he said that the sole aim behind posting the video was to make people smile and he is happy that he was the reason behind people’s happiness. “Thousands of messages are coming in saying I made them smile at this hour when it is so difficult to be happy. That is exactly what I intended to do nothing else,” shared Shakti.

Prior to this, Shakti Kapoor shared another video on social media wherein he penned a song talking about the plight of the migrant workers and the song was titled, ‘Mujhe Ghar Hai Jaana’. On the work front, daughter Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite .

Check out Shakti Kapoor's video here:

