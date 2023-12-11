Shakti Kapoor praises Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor; wishes 'Rishi Kapoor was alive to witness his success…'

Shakti Kapoor, a veteran in Bollywood with a career spanning many years, is highly respected for his ability to excel in both serious and comedic roles. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry, known for his cinematic excellence. Audiences enjoyed seeing him back on the big screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal after a considerable hiatus. Now, the veteran actor has heapd praise on Ranbir Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor

During a recent interaction with ETimes, since Shakti Kapoor was close to Rishi Kapoor, he was asked to describe the veteran actor’s relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor. He mentioned that Rishi Kapoor, affectionately known as Chintu, was born a day after him. The bond between Rishi and his son was fantastic; they had a strong love for each other. Their families were close, and during their children's younger days, they even went on holidays together.

He added, “I only wish Chintu was alive to witness the success his son has achieved. I proudly call his son one of the best actors in the industry.”

When further asked about how does he feel after Animal’s success, Shakti Kapoor responded that experiencing this success feels incredible. Right from the first day of shooting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he had a strong belief that the film would be a massive success. When he first heard the script, he found it exceptionally good. He added, “hey got some of the finest actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and of course, Shakti Kapoor (laughs). It's got energy.”

More about the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film with a cast of skilled actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a complex story filled with violence and conflicts, rooted in a challenging father-son relationship.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a crucial role highlighting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the significant female lead role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

