Shakti Kapoor reveals he won't allow Shraddha Kapoor to resume work; Says 'I feel the worst is yet to come'

As the nation witnesses the commencement of Unlock phase 1, the film industry is all set to gear up with its work but Shakti Kapoor is not so keen on resuming work and won't allow his daughter Shraddha Kapoor to shoot as well.

As the unlock phase 1 began from Monday, the film industry is all set to gear up with its work. After all, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has given permission to shoot in the non-containment zones amid unlock phase 1 along with strict guidelines. While there has been a wave of relief among the industries, the producers are thinking about ways to implement the guideline before hitting the shoots with lesser people from the unit on the set. Even some actors have been sharing their excitement on resuming back to work.

But Shakti Kapoor is not so keen to resume shooting and does not want his daughter and actress to resume back to work too. The actor said to E Times that he will not go out and work for now nor will he allow his daughter Shraddha to resume work. He doesn't think the threat is gone. He feels the worst is yet to come. He won’t let his children out for now. He knows work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. He will tell industry people in his group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the month of March. The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

