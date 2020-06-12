  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shakti Kapoor reveals he won't allow Shraddha Kapoor to resume work; Says 'I feel the worst is yet to come'

As the nation witnesses the commencement of Unlock phase 1, the film industry is all set to gear up with its work but Shakti Kapoor is not so keen on resuming work and won't allow his daughter Shraddha Kapoor to shoot as well.
8760 reads Mumbai
Shakti Kapoor reveals he won't allow Shraddha Kapoor to resume work; Says 'I feel the worst is yet to come'Shakti Kapoor reveals he won't allow Shraddha Kapoor to resume work; Says 'I feel the worst is yet to come'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the unlock phase 1 began from Monday, the film industry is all set to gear up with its work. After all, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has given permission to shoot in the non-containment zones amid unlock phase 1 along with strict guidelines. While there has been a wave of relief among the industries, the producers are thinking about ways to implement the guideline before hitting the shoots with lesser people from the unit on the set. Even some actors have been sharing their excitement on resuming back to work.

But Shakti Kapoor is not so keen to resume shooting and does not want his daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor to resume back to work too. The actor said to E Times that he will not go out and work for now nor will he allow his daughter Shraddha to resume work. He doesn't think the threat is gone. He feels the worst is yet to come. He won’t let his children out for now. He knows work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. He will tell industry people in his group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.

(Also Read: Shakti Kapoor opens up about viral video of carrying a drum on his head; Says, ‘Wanted to make people smile’)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the month of March. The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Credits :E Times

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement