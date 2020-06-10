Shakti Kapoor reveals his plans as Unlock 1 phase begins and it will leave you in splits; Watch Video

As unlock phase 1 began from Monday, Shakti Kapoor shared a hilarious post for fans on his social media account revealing about his plan.

Amid the lockdown, Shakti Kapoor was spending time with his family at home. The actor had grabbed headlines when he shared an emotional story of a 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Italy which left everyone with teary-eye. Sharing a video on his social media account, the Andaz Apna Apna actor wrote, "Please c it." Through this story, Shakti Kapoor had urged the citizens to stay safe and stay indoors. And now, as unlock phase 1 began from Monday, everyone has been stepping out while trying to maintain social distancing and also follow the given rules and regulations.

Shakti Kapoor recently shared a hilarious post on his social media account where he is seen carrying a plastic drum on his head and running towards the gate. The Andaz Apna Apna actor is seen jogging donning a black t-shirt and black shorts with a mask on his face as he carries the drum. A man from his building who is recording the video asks the actor on what he is upto, to which Shakti Kapoor hilariously answers, "Daaru lene jaa raha hoon (I am going to buy liquor)." The man taking the video ends it by saying, "poori society ke liye lekar aana (Bring it for the entire society).”

(Also Read: WATCH: Shakti Kapoor gets emotional while sharing the story of a 93 year old COVID 19 survivor)

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shakti Kapoor along with Juhi Chawla, Rannvijay Singha, Archana Puran Singh and others had come together for a song titled "Hum ek hai", aiming to spread positivity and unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a handful of celebrities, the song also featured real-life heroes including police personnel, medical professionals and airline professionals. The track was sung and composed by Bishwajit Ghosh and written by Shree Sindhu. The song was an initiative of the Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, and the project was produced by Fledge Entertainment.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×