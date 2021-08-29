Shakti Kapoor reveals Rohan Shrestha has not asked for Shraddha Kapoor’s hand in marriage

Shraddha Kapoor is on top of her career game these days but like every other father even her dad Shakti Kapoor would be keen to see his daughter settling down soon. Several reports have stated that the actress has been in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and might soon tie the knot. But neither Shraddha nor Rohan have opened up about this. And now, Shakti has denied any such reports of his daughter planning to get married this year.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Shakti Kapoor said, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

Shakti further said that he has never stopped either Shraddha or Siddhanth from following their dreams. He wants his daughter to shine and do well as she is such a hard-working and talented girl. The veteran actor reveals that he calls Shraddha his ‘golden girl’. He is happy for both his kids as they are doing well in their careers and he is proud of them.

