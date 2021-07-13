Shakti Kapoor’s cute letter for Shraddha Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film will melt your hearts

As Shraddha Kapoor leaves to shoot for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project with Ranbir Kapoor she has shared posts of a handwritten letter by dad Shakti Kapoor and it will make you go awww.

The second wave of COVID-19 has just subsided, and actors are resuming shoot slowly and steadily. Ever since Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project with and was announced, fans could not keep their calm. We spotted the two actors outside the director’s office several times. But it looks like the team of this yet to be titled movie is finally ready to roll. Shraddha and Ranbir grabbed all eyeballs as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport today, leaving to shoot this much-talked-about film.

More than Shraddha and Ranbir’s appearance at the airport, making headlines is the actress’s Instagram stories that she has posted with her father, Shakti Kapoor. The Aashiqui 2 actress took to her IG stories and posted a series of pictures and boomerangs which had her father, her furry friend, and a cute letter given to her by her father.

The first story featured her pet sitting on the floor, and Shraddha captioned the story as “The hardest bye” with a crying emoji.

Check it out:

The second story featured the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor who was heading to the airport to drop her daughter Shraddha Kapoor. The actress captioned this boomerang video as “Baapu dropping me to the airport”.

Take a look:

And last but not least, her story featured a cute letter which apparently was written by Shakti Kapoor for her daughter. Shraddha mentioned in her story that her father asked her to open this letter when she boarded the flight. Well, what won our hearts was the note written on the envelope. It read, “Don’t worry I will look after your plants”.

Isn’t that so cute? What do you think of this gesture?

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor head to resume shooting for Luv Ranjan's next; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×