Shakti Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor would have 'made people crazy' at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today at the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor's residence at Vastu in Bandra. Their wedding festivities kick-started yesterday with the Mehendi ceremony and it had their closest friends and family members in attendance. Today, ahead of their wedding, Shakti Kapoor, who shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor missed the late actor on his son's marriage day and said that he would've gone crazy today.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shakti expressed his sadness over Rishi Kapoor not being a part of Ranbir's wedding. The actor said, “I am sure he will be happy and dancing up there, and blessing the couple. I am so glad that Ranbir has not further delayed the wedding, which Chintu wanted to see with his own eyes. But life has to go on. It is the right time for Ranbir to get married now."

Further, adding, Shakti stated that when he closes his eyes, he imagines Rishi wearing a white Punjabi safa, standing at the gate, and dancing his heart out for Ranbir's wedding. He also recalled how Rishi was worried about the Barfi actor's wedding and would often question why kids these days don't get married at the right time. “Aaj agar Chintu hota woh toh sab ko pagal kar deta. He would have been the happiest,” he added. The 69-year-old star said that he is 'just happy' that Rishi Kapoor's wish is getting fulfilled.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love in 2017 on the sets of Brahmastra and officially made their public appearance as a couple in 2018 at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

