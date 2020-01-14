Shakti Mohan confesses that Hrithik Roshan was her teenage crush

Choreographer Shakti Mohan says Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of her favourite dancers and also her teenage crush, adding that she wishes to work with him the near future.
2534 reads Mumbai
News,Hrithik Roshan,Shakti MohanShakti Mohan confesses that Hrithik Roshan was her teenage crush
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"From the time the film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' released, I've had a huge crush on him. When he came to the set of ‘Dance Plus' (she was one of the captains in the show), I had teary eyes. I was so overwhelmed on meeting him. Then I danced with him. He was my teenage crush. One of the reasons I would like to work with him is he is such a perfectionist with every movement. In our films, many actors dance because it is a part of the storytelling, but when it comes to Hrithik he has a swag! That makes every move magical!" Shakti told IANS. 

Asked to choose her favourite dance number of Hrithik, Shakti said: "That would be ‘You are my Sonia' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. That song had lyrical moves, instrumental parts as well as swag. It was a perfect blend of everything! One cannot take off one's eyes from Hrithik, really!"

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement