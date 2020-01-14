Shakti Mohan confesses that Hrithik Roshan was her teenage crush
"From the time the film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' released, I've had a huge crush on him. When he came to the set of ‘Dance Plus' (she was one of the captains in the show), I had teary eyes. I was so overwhelmed on meeting him. Then I danced with him. He was my teenage crush. One of the reasons I would like to work with him is he is such a perfectionist with every movement. In our films, many actors dance because it is a part of the storytelling, but when it comes to Hrithik he has a swag! That makes every move magical!" Shakti told IANS.
Asked to choose her favourite dance number of Hrithik, Shakti said: "That would be ‘You are my Sonia' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. That song had lyrical moves, instrumental parts as well as swag. It was a perfect blend of everything! One cannot take off one's eyes from Hrithik, really!"
