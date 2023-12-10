Shakti Mohan drops new PICS from Mukti Mohan and Animal star Kunal Thakur's wedding; pens heartfelt note

Mukti Mohan, recognized for her appearances in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and films like Lust Stories 2, Hate Story, and more, has tied the knot with her longtime partner, actor Kunal Thakur who was recently seen in the film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, playing the role of Rashmika Mandanna's fiance. The couple recently revealed their marriage on Instagram, sharing pictures from their enchanting wedding. Now, Shakti Mohan has shared more pictures from the wedding and showerd her love on her sister.

Shakti Mohan shares new pics from Mukti Mohan’s wedding

Today, on December 10, dancer and actor Mukti Mohan took to her Instagram to announce her wedding with actor Kunal Thakur. Mukti’s sisters Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan, and their parents also featured in the wedding pictures. Now, Shakti has taken to her Instagram handle to share more new pictures from the dreamy wedding as well as penned a heartfelt note for her sister.

Sharing the pictures, Shakti wrote, “My lil Golu is married. It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthaku Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly @muktimohan My partner in everything,” along with some emojis to express her love and excitement.

Mukti Mohan’s wedding announcement post

Today, Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, a celebrity couple, shared the delightful news of their wedding on Instagram. Making a joint post, they dropped a series of amazing pictures on social media for their fans and followers to enjoy.

Sharing the post from their big day, Mutki Mohan captioned it as, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”

About Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Mukti Mohan has participated in TV shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The Mohan sisters, Mukti, Shakti, and Neeti, are versatile individuals. Shakti is a well-known dancer, while Neeti is a renowned singer.

Kunal Thakur is an actor and model known for his roles in projects like Kabir Singh and the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2018 by Balaji Telefilms. Originally from Abu Dhabi, Kunal was born and raised there before venturing into a career in acting and modeling. He has also been featured in numerous commercials. Recently he acted in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

