Shakun Batra calls his next film Gehraiyaan a 'journey into the intricacies of human relationships'.

Shakun Batra, who has been working on a film with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, finally announced the film's title today. Titled Gehraiyaan, the first teaser of Shakun Batra's directorial already seems to have struck a chord with netizens. Revolving around modern day relationships, Shakun has brought his own take to complex human relationships.

Opening up about what made Shakun to delve into a complex subject, the director said, "Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around."

He added, "I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film." Well, netizens have already loved Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry.

Karan Johar, who is producing the film via Dharma Productions, also echoed similar sentiments. Opening up about the film, he said, "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world."

Gehraiyaan is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films. The film begin streaming on 25 January, 2021

ALSO READ: Gehraiyaan Twitter Reactions: Netizens can't keep calm over Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry