Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant had crazy fun on Gehraiyaan sets; Shakun Batra shares BTS pics
Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared how the lead actors were having full masti on the set. We can feel the enjoyment level on the set. Recently, the makers have released the title track of the song. The soothing melody is penned by Ankur Tewari and the lyrics perfectly shows the narrative of the film and its characters. In the film, Deepika plays the role of Alisha, Dhairya as Karan, Ananya as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain.
Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.
Take a look here:
On the work front, Deepika Padukone also has Pathan in her kitty. As per her, the film is likely to release at the end of this year. The last schedule of the shoot is left. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.
