Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant had crazy fun on Gehraiyaan sets; Shakun Batra shares BTS pics

With the Gehraiyaan release coming closer, the actors have been sharing a lot of pictures from promotions to shoot diaries on their social handles. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role and it will be releasing on February 11. Helmed by Shakun Batra, it deals with relationship complexities. The shooting of the film has been done in Goa. However, today, the director also shared some of his favourite memories from Gehraiyaan shoot days on his Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared how the lead actors were having full masti on the set. We can feel the enjoyment level on the set. Recently, the makers have released the title track of the song. The soothing melody is penned by Ankur Tewari and the lyrics perfectly shows the narrative of the film and its characters. In the film, Deepika plays the role of Alisha, Dhairya as Karan, Ananya as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain.

Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.