Shakun Batra held my hand and walked me into this new world of romance: Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi had won hearts with his stint in Ranveer Singh starrer movie Gully Boy. The actor is now collaborating with director Shakun Batra for the first time with the movie Gehraiyaan and is currently on cloud nine as the trailer and songs of the film have already been a hit among the fans. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. In an interview with Indian Express, the 28-year old actor who likes to call himself an old-school romantic, opened up on essaying the character of Zain and how he prepared for the role.

In the interview, Siddhant said that romance for him is like how Shah Rukh Khan typically used to do it in his movies and recalled that he wanted to woo Deepika Padukone with guitar and songs during one of the workshops. However, director Shakun Batra did not approve of it and said, “Yeh sab nahi chalega.” Siddhant said, “He made me understand that this film is different. You can say that he held my hands and walked me into this world of romance.” He also revealed that Shakun Batra gave him a set of films to watch to relate with Gehraiyaan. He added, “I didn’t have a method of approach with this role, Shakun made me do method acting, for sure.”

Siddhant also recalled his first workshop with Deepika Padukone and said that he was panicked as he had nothing to talk about with her. Earlier, his conversations used to start with Ranveer Singh and end with Ranveer only. However, he praised Deepika for her craft and maturity.



