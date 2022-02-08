Shakun Batra reveals intimacy scenes in Gehraiyaan are not for 'shock value': A small part of film's narrative

Gehraiyaan trailer has already left fans impressed and they can't wait for the film to release. The romantic drama will be available on digital platforms in just a few days, 11 February to be particular. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa play key roles in the film. The film explores the intricacies of human interactions, particularly those involving love and life. While the trailer provided an insight into the protagonists and worldview, the intimacy between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters has become a buzz topic.

An unexplored concept that Shakun Batra brought in Gehraiyaan was hiring an intimacy director to perfectly deliver the scenes. Talking about this with HT, Shakun clearly expressed that he felt all the buzz about intimacy is giving it too much attention. He said, "I think there are more conversations about intimacy than probably the story deserves.”

While intimacy is an important component of the picture, Shakun said that it’s just a small part of the film's narrative. He claimed that he intended to treat it as if it were any other department, thus, making the performers feel safe and secure. Talking about why he got an intimacy coordinator on board, he revealed it was to make the scenes subtler and not bolder, contrary to popular belief. He added it was his attempt to make the scenes subtler, less titillating and less scandalizing, and not playing it for 'shock value'.

On the difficulties he faced in handling such a complex subject through the film, Shakun confessed that it was difficult for him to make his characters relatable but also not judged at the same time.

