Shakun Batra talks about Gehraiyaan in-depth: Characters in film carry the weight of their past

Gehraiyaan trailer has already left fans impressed and they can't wait for the film to release. The romantic drama is all set to release in the next few days on the digital platform. The movie features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in lead role. The trailer of Shakun Batra’s directorial is being appreciated widely and now in a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the movie in-depth.

Speaking to ETimes, Shakun Batra informed that the characters in the film are in their early thirties and carrying the weight of their past. “It carries a certain amount of weight and also gives you an insight into these characters. These are characters in their early thirties who are carrying the weight of their past, and they are aware of it. We wanted to make a film about relationships in your early thirties, and you know, physicality, your body and desires play a huge part. We have shied away from it, including myself, in my first film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. This time around, it was very important for me to make sure that I address intimacy in a way that comes from these characters and helps take the story forward. I was scared and shy, and I started reading a lot and understanding how it was being done in the West,” he shared.

Shakun added that he came across the idea of an intimacy coordinator in a post #MeToo world. He then called his friend Dar Gai and brought her on board to collaborate. They further sat down and chalked out a process, routine and workshops.

So far, the film's two songs Doobey and Gehraiyaan have been released. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.



