Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh deliver incredible performances; Twitterati hail them

Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh is directed by Anu Menon and the film released on OTT today
After Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara, today, the makers of Shakuntala Devi released the film on OTT, and right in the morning, #VidyaBalan and #ShakuntalaDevi started to trend on Twitter and rightly so because fans have showered immense love on the biographical comedy drama. Talking about Shakuntala Devi, the film is directed by Anu Menon and stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in lead roles. As we all know, Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations and over a period of time, she popularly came to be known as the “human computer” for her uncanny ability to play with numbers. As a matter of fact, Shakuntala Devi’s genius was first discovered at the tender age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

While promoting the film, Vidya Balan got talking about Shakuntala Devi and how she feels that this is the most complicated character the she has ever played. Vidya had said, “I think she's the most complicated, the most complex woman I've played so far. She was unafraid to be complex. She was unafraid to be intelligent, she was unafraid to be successful. She did not dumb herself down so it would serve someone else's ego.”

And today, as the film dropped online, we rounded up a series of reactions to the film from Twitter. In a nutshell, Shakuntala Devi is garnering love and praises from fans and taking to Twitter, while one fan wrote, “#VidyaBalan is Amazing in Every scene she shines with her brilliant acting #SanyaMalhotra,” another user wrote, “#ShakuntalaDevi A biopic film which is less of "her" & more for "Us". Its #vidhyabalan show all the way, she makes to the extent where we even dislike her arrogance.” What is interesting is that as much as fans have loved the film, they have loved Vidya Balan in the role of the mathematics wizard.

Check out the posts here:

ALSO READ: Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan delivers a calculated performance; raises experience to n-th power

Credits :Twitter

