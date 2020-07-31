Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh deliver incredible performances; Twitterati hail them

Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh is directed by Anu Menon and the film released on OTT today

After Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara, today, the makers of Shakuntala Devi released the film on OTT, and right in the morning, #VidyaBalan and #ShakuntalaDevi started to trend on Twitter and rightly so because fans have showered immense love on the biographical comedy drama. Talking about Shakuntala Devi, the film is directed by Anu Menon and stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in lead roles. As we all know, Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations and over a period of time, she popularly came to be known as the “human computer” for her uncanny ability to play with numbers. As a matter of fact, Shakuntala Devi’s genius was first discovered at the tender age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

While promoting the film, Vidya Balan got talking about Shakuntala Devi and how she feels that this is the most complicated character the she has ever played. Vidya had said, “I think she's the most complicated, the most complex woman I've played so far. She was unafraid to be complex. She was unafraid to be intelligent, she was unafraid to be successful. She did not dumb herself down so it would serve someone else's ego.”

And today, as the film dropped online, we rounded up a series of reactions to the film from Twitter. In a nutshell, Shakuntala Devi is garnering love and praises from fans and taking to Twitter, while one fan wrote, “#VidyaBalan is Amazing in Every scene she shines with her brilliant acting #SanyaMalhotra,” another user wrote, “#ShakuntalaDevi A biopic film which is less of "her" & more for "Us". Its #vidhyabalan show all the way, she makes to the extent where we even dislike her arrogance.” What is interesting is that as much as fans have loved the film, they have loved Vidya Balan in the role of the mathematics wizard.

Check out the posts here:

Watched #ShakuntalaDevi on @PrimeVideoIN it's absolutely amazing and it's a @vidya_balan show She carries this film on her shoulders and makes it good experience

She has lived every frame of the film Vidya kasam fabulous Direction by @anumenon1805@sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh pic.twitter.com/m2uZpeIST5 — Dileep K S (@ksdileep1) July 31, 2020

There are 2 roads, only one of them will belong to you other will be a compromise. Its harsh on ypur loved ones when you choose the first one but it leads to peace for all ultimately. Thank you #ShakuntalaDevi for this lesson along with magic of numbers! — Aditi Singh (@AditiS_30) July 31, 2020

I watched a movie shakuntala devi. what a inspiring movie!

I liked shakunntala ji work for mathematics all over the world. I little know about shakuntala ji and her work then i watched movie then i realize what a woman she was..@vidya_balan #ShakuntalaDevi — Alok kumar raj (@Mithualok9) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi is as I had expected it to be, so I really liked everything about it. One more gem in @vidya_balan's illustrious filmography and her top best performances list. Thank you so much @anumenon1805 for 'Amazing' film! pic.twitter.com/lFTbNB5qsH — sankit (@BuddhuSaMann) July 31, 2020

Number games are always confusing but numbers solved by your charm is unimaginable #ShakuntalaDevi @vidya_balan

Only you could do justice.. पहले पूरी तलके मंगल, अब गिनती से गज्जबे ढाह दीं।

बधाई — Shubham Vineet (@ShubhamVineet) July 31, 2020

Just watched #ShakuntalaDevi and i liked the film. #VidyaBalan is brilliant specially i liked @sanyamalhotra07 she was looking very beautiful @jishu and @TheAmitSadh was good.

Overall its a one time watch #ShakuntalaDeviReview @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/VHntLnRJlM — KuNal Aryan (@imkunalAryan) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi is a #VidyaBalan show. She carries a decently made film on her brave shoulders and makes it a good experience. She has lived every frame of the film. Supporting cast is nice. Screenplay is decent, music is okay. It's a good 'One Time Watch' film. Rating: — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 31, 2020

ALSO READ: Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan delivers a calculated performance; raises experience to n-th power

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×