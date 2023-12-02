Shalini Pandey shares if she would've been better fit for Kabir Singh; 'I took it as a different film'

Coming from a non-filmy background in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Shalini Pandey always aspired to be an actor. She gained fame as Preeti in the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, later portrayed by Kiara Advani in the 2019 Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Shalini hinted at whether she believed she might have been better suited for Kiara's role in Kabir Singh, adding a layer of intrigue to the casting choices in the film.

Shalini Pandey views Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh as entirely distinct films

In a recent interview, Shalini Pandey was asked if she thought she could have performed better in the Kabir Singh, given her previous experience with the character of Preeti. She responded, “I don’t know. I have never thought of it this way. I took that film as a completely different film. Also, I believe that with two people there are different energies and vibes and also like chemistry, it is different with different people. I don’t have an opinion if I should have been there, or if I would have portrayed it.”

The young actor highlighted that she portrayed the character in the original movie in a specific way. She acknowledged that what Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor brought to the table in Kabir Singh was entirely their own, refreshing, and distinct. Emphasizing that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga crafted the same film with two different individuals, creating an entirely new chemistry, Shalini expressed that she didn't approach it from a comparative standpoint. Instead, she enjoyed the unique chemistry and approach that Kiara and Shahid brought to their respective roles.

Shalini Pandey's work front

Shalini Pandey stepped into the Hindi film scene with a bang, starring opposite Ranveer Singh in the 2022 release Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While she remains tight-lipped about her ongoing Netflix project, anticipation is high. The versatile actress has already completed shooting for two other ventures, with one specifically crafted for Amazon Prime. Fans eagerly await to witness her diverse roles and performances across different platforms.

