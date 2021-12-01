Shalmali Kholgade reveals about making her own wedding band with Farhan Shaikh & the intimate ceremony

Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade pleasantly surprised all her fans after she posted pictures of her intimate wedding. The singer tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Farhan Shaikh at her house in the presence of her family and some close friends on November 22. It was reported that the newlyweds would be throwing a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai today, December 1. Ahead of this celebration, Shalmali has revealed that the first week of her married life has been pure bliss.

Talking about her wedding ceremony to Mid-Day, Shalmali Kholgade revealed, “The ceremony was exactly how Farhan and I had dreamt of, for as long as we can remember. We had only family and friends in attendance, about 15 people, all of whom could fit in the living room. People thought the low-key wedding was because of the new variant [of the virus], but this is how we always wanted it,” beams the new bride.

Shalmali and Farhan gave their wedding a special personal touch as they made their own wedding bands. Opening up about this the singer revealed that she had taken a trip to Japan in 2017 with Farhan and attended a ring-making workshop. That workshop sure did come in handy for the newlyweds. “We had told each other then that if this relationship goes all the way, these could pass off as our wedding rings. Four years on, these are actually our wedding rings. There is a triangle on my band and a carved triangle on his. One is meant to fit the other.”

Shalmali Kholgade concluded that she has lived with Farhan for almost 6 years now, so marriage has not changed anything. But she revealed that “being married to someone who knows every mood of mine is special.”

