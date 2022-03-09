Sham Kaushal recalls Vicky Kaushal’s decision to join films: ‘Told him not to assume I’d do anything for him’

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal who is a renowned stuntman and action director recently, in an interview with a news portal, revealed how Vicky decided to become an actor after he passed engineering.

Speaking with the team of Miss Malini, Sham Kaushal recalled how he couldn’t refuse Vicky when he came and said that he wanted to join the films after clearing his engineering course. He revealed that the only thing that concerned him was that Vicky shouldn’t come in this line thinking that his father is an action director so he will get work easily. To ensure that Sham revealed that he explained to Vicky how hard he had to work in this industry, but he shouldn’t assume that he would do anything for him and he had to earn it and trust this institution.

The well-known action director further informed that Vicky did an acting course for 6 months, and also joined theatre before he started with the auditions.

To note, Vicky Kaushal made his debut on-screen in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana as the young Omi. Speaking about it, Sham said, “He got a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, when he got an offer I was shooting outdoors and he had to go to Ludhiana the next morning. Some people told him not to go for a small role like this, he asked me, what to do. I asked him to follow his heart and 10 minutes later he told me that he was doing it. Vicky is very honest to his craft.”

