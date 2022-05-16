Sham Kaushal wishes 'puttar' Vicky Kaushal on his birthday with throwback PIC: Proud to have a son like you

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned a year wiser today. He is one of the most popular actors in the industry. The actor made his debut with the 2015 film Masaan, which earned him a lot of love and critical acclaim. Since then, Vicky’s popularity and fanbase have grown immensely. Today, on his birthday, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal shared a throwback photo to wish him on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal shared a collage with Vicky’s childhood picture and his recent snap. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha.” As soon as he posted the photo, fans rushed to shower sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Vicky sir.” Another user commented, “Awww.”

See Sham Kaushal’s wish for Vicky Kaushal here:

For unversed, Vicky is currently spending some quality time with his wife Katrina Kaif on their holiday in the US. The couple leads a hectic life with a packed shooting schedule. Whenever they manage to get some free time, they head outside India for a mini holiday of sorts.

On the work front, while Vicky wrapped up a schedule for his next film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. It will release on Christmas this year. Vicky, on the other hand, also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal speaks about wife Katrina Kaif for the first time: She's great influence, I learn a lot from her