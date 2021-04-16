Shamas Nawab Siddiqui says he was in 'emergency ward' days before his film Bole Chudiyan’s first song released

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui recently took to his Twitter and shared the first song Swaggy Chudiyan from his debut film Bole Chudiyan alongside a lengthy note.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. The film features Nawazuddin and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. After dropping its posters, the makers have now released its first song titled Swaggy Chudiyan. Shamas, who has been receiving congratulatory messages for his directorial debut, recently took to his social media handle and penned a note thanking everyone who has been a part of his movie. Shamas also shared that he was admitted to the 'emergency ward' at the time when the song was about to release.

Taking to his Twitter, he shared a photo of his brother from the song alongside a lengthy note. He wrote, “Saw my phone today after 3 days, have got a lot of congratulatory messages. My directorial debut film Bole Chudiyan’s first song Swaggy Chudiyan got released. Actually, the time when the song was about to release at that time, I was admitted to an emergency ward in Dubai’s NMC hospital due to very heavy bleeding from my nose and I had to get it operated.” Shamas Nawab added, “It’s a very weird time. Some good things were about to enter in my life but some good things were also moving out of my life.”

The post further read as “I am happy to share the first song “Swaggy Chudiyan” of my film Bole Chudiyan. I would like to thank wholeheartedly to everyone who has been a part of this journey and this film. Thank You.”

Check out Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s post below:

Meanwhile, talking about the recently released song, it shows Nawazuddin in a never seen before avatar as he is wearing bangles in his hands at the beginning of the song. Rajpal Yadav also makes his appearance in the peppy track. On a related note, set in Uttar Pradesh, Bole Chudiyan is a love story of a bangle-seller and a village girl. The film is slated to release this year.

