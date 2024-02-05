Shambhu song: WATCH Akshay Kumar's prayerful ode to Lord Shiva in his own voice; Don't miss his intense avatar

Akshay Kumar always manages to amaze his fans with his fresh looks in his projects. He is an actor who loves to explore different roles in Bollywood films. However, this time he is not just acting, but also showcasing his singing talent in a music video. The actor has lent his voice to the recently released music video called Shambhu. It is a devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva, and we get to see the star in a completely unique form.

Akshay Kumar’s new music video Shambhu out

The actor has already portrayed the role of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG 2, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. And now, he has once again embraced the same character for this music video. In this video, the actor appears in a very intense avatar. He is seen with long hair, tied up in a bun on top. With a nose pin and tattoos on his chest, neck, and hands, it's impossible for fans to look away from him.

From holding a trishul in his hands to jumping and playing with fire, Akshay Kumar has taken this music video a notch higher with his brilliant performance and singing. We have already heard the actor sing in his earlier films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha so this isn’t really a new space for him. Shambhu was released a couple of hours ago and it has already garnered more than 3 lakh views and 17 thousand likes.

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar’s next project is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will bring together two of the biggest action heroes, Akshay and Tiger Shroff. The team recently wrapped up a sequence in Jordan and we got to see some fun pictures of the cast and crew having a blast there. Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a pivotal role in the movie. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, while the ensemble cast further includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Eid in April.

