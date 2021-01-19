Shameless Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday send best wishes to Sayani Gupta & team

The trailer of the upcoming short tilted Shameless starring Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal has been released and it has garnered praise from many celebrities. Check out the celebs reaction below.

Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal starrer Shameless has been making waves as it is the official Indian entry at the 93rd Oscars to be held this year. Finally, after a long wait, the trailer of the short film has been released. The intriguing trailer revolves around the protagonist (Hussain Dalal ) who is seen constantly ordering food from various delivery services and doesn't look happy with. While the trailer does not reveal much about the plot of the film, it is garnering praise from many celebrities. As soon as it was released, several stars including Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ayushman Khurrana have lauded it on their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Khaali Peeli star rooted for the film and shared the trailer. Ayushmann wrote, “What a fab trailer @sayanigupta#shamlesstrailer, followed by a heart emoji. Hrithik on the other hand, sends his best wishes to the entire team and said, “Presenting the #shamelesstrailer. Good luck dear@suresh.selvarajan and the entire team!

Rajkummar too shared the trailer on his gram stories and wrote, “Congratulations@hussain.dalal @sayanigupta. All the very best.” Notably, Sayani has reshared all the posts on her Instagram stories while expressing her gratitude to them.

Take a look at the posts below:

On a related note, earlier Jonas had lent her support to the upcoming film and urged people to watch the movie. While sharing the poster of it, she had written, “Check out these movie guys!! Let's get these amazing filmmaker's traction! #shameless_shortfilm #oscar2021 #oscars.”

Talking about Shameless, the 15 minutes fast-paced dark comedy thriller has been directed by Keith Gomes. It will depict the story of people losing human connection and getting isolated owing to their dependence on social media and technology.

Credits :Instagram Youtube

