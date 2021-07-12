  1. Home
Shamita Shetty posts an inspirational video of her nephew Viaan Raj Kundra to beat the blues

Shamita Shetty took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a motivational video of her nephew Viaan.
"Today's Monday motivation my baby viaan #nephew #mondaymotivation #fitnessgoals#fitnessmotivation #workout#workoutvideos #gymvideos #goals#love," wrote Shamita Shetty on Instagram.

In the video shared by Shamita Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan is seen doing his intense workout session with back flips, kickboxing and treadmill run.

In the inspirational video of nine-year-old Viaan flashes his four-pack abs. Viaan made his debut on television on "Super Dancer 3" where his mother Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges. He left the audience stunned with his fitness level. 

The little kid is a powerhouse of talent and is a self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan. Viaan is Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son. 

