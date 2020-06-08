Shamita Shetty shares beautiful video on Shilpa Shetty’s birthday; Says ‘Thank you for always having my back'

As Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today, her sister Shamita Shetty penned a special message for the birthday girl and it is sheer love.

Kundra has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, she is celebrating her 45th birthday today and the diva is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. The Dhadkan actress is having a quarantine birthday this year and her family is her certain making sure to make the birthday girl feel special on her birthday. Shamita Shetty, who doesn’t leave a chance to express her love for her sister, also shared a heartwarming message for the birthday girl.

The Mohabbatein actress shared a beautiful video featuring stunning pictures of Shilpa with her parents, Shamita, husband Raj Kundra and son Vihaan. In the caption, Shamita was all praises for the diva and expressed her gratitude towards Shilpa for always having her back. Calling Shilpa her Munki, she said that the actress is her anchor, heart and soul. Shamita wrote, “Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions, yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things u’ve lost like ur smiles, ur hopes and ur courage .. Thank you for always helping me find mine when things get tough. Ur my anchor, my heart, my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thank you Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin.”

Take a look at Shamita Shetty’s birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty:

Earlier, Raj Kundra had also penned a special message for his wife on her special day and called Shilpa the ‘queen’ of his life. “Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it,” he added.

