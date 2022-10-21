Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 5 romantic films of the actor that you must watch today

Shammi Kapoor was born Shamsher Raj Kapoor, to the illustrious Kapoor family of Bollywood, on the 21st of October. Raj Kapoor’s brother Shammi Kapoor made his acting debut in 1953 when he featured in Jeewan Jyoti. Throughout his career in showbiz, the veteran star left a mark in audience’s hearts with his innate charm on the silver screen. Moreover, despite the popularity of the Raj Kapoor-Dilip Kumar-Dev Anand trio, carving his own niche in the industry was a remarkable feat in itself too. To this day, lovers of Indian cinema continue to remember Shammi Kapoor’s inimitable style as they hum and groove to songs like O Haseena Zulfonwaale Jaane Jaahan, Deewana Hua Badal, and Tareef Karoon Kya Uski among others. On Shammi Kapoor’s 91st birth anniversary today, let us look at 5 of his most romantic movies that you must watch today.

Shammi Kapoor's 5 best romantic movies Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957) Directed by Nasir Hussain, Tumsa Nahin Dekha is the first film that became a turning point in Shammi Kapoor’s life. The movie is a romantic musical and a revenge drama with a plot that offered everything – from mystery and suspense to good music and romance. The music of the film was composed by the legendary OP Nayyar and added so much more to the film. Tumsa Nahin Dekha was originally offered to Dev Anand, but it later went to Shammi Kapoor who shared screen space with Pran and Ameeta.

2. Dil Deke Dekho (1959) Dil Deke Dekho is another movie helmed by Nasir Hussain which starred Shammi Kapoor with Asha Parekh, who was just 16 at that time. In the film, three guys try and woo Parekh, and she falls for Kapoor, who also happens to be the most handsome and charming of the lot. However, she later realizes that he might not be what he appeared to be, after all. The plot takes the viewer through a lot of twists and turns involving mistaken identities, lost-and-found scenes, and more. Shammi Kapoor’s style and Asha Parekh’s magic are guaranteed to capture the viewer.

3. Junglee (1961) The title track of the song ‘Yahoo! Chahe koyi mujhe jungle kahe' still rules people’s hearts. The energetic number is from the 1961 movie titled Junglee, which featured Shammi Kapoor with Saira Banu, Shashikala, Anoop Kumar, and Lalita Pawar. Shammi Kapoor has always been an ardent follower of his mother Lalita Pawar, who does not believe in mingling with people from lower strata of society. However, he has a change of heart when he meets Saira Banu and later falls in love with her. Kapoor then rebels against his mother to prove that it is people’s character that makes them what they are and not their social standing or money. Junglee was directed by Subodh Mukherjee and the music was by the respected duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

4. Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) Kashmir Ki Kali released in the year 1964 and features Shammi Kapoor with the beautiful Sharmila Tagore, who made her commercial Hindi movie debut with this. The love story takes place in the breathtaking valleys of Kashmir, and has one of the most beautifully-shot songs in Indian cinema – Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. OP Nayaar’s music combined with the palpable chemistry of the lead pair made it one of the biggest movies of the year. Sharmila Tagore also went on to become a sought-after leading lady of the 1960s.

5. An Evening in Paris (1967) Shakti Samanta’s An Evening in Paris (1967) was shot extensively in Paris. It starred Shammi Kapoor with Sharmila Tagore, Rajendranath, Pran, and KN Singh. The film features Sharmila in a double role. Moreover, the movie went on to become the talk of the town as she was seen water skiing donning a swimsuit. The story follows Deepa (Sharmila Tagore) who visits Paris, and is wooed by Shekhar (Shammi Kapoor). Meanwhile, her twin sister Suzy and her boss, who owns a nightclub hatch a plan to get Deepa’s money. After scenes of kidnapping and impersonation, the hero finally saves the day.

