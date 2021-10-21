Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 5 songs of the legendary actor that are a gem & should never be recreated

Shammi Kapoor is one of those actors of Bollywood who etched a place in everyone’s heart during the ’60s. His flamboyant personality, stylish playboy image and dancing skills made him a star and gained him so much popularity that even today Bollywood lovers across the globe have a special place for the actor in their hearts. This Kapoor family was undoubtedly one of the most marketable Bollywood stars throughout the 1960s and he appeared in a lot of successful and popular movies. Well, one thing that was quite popular in any Shammi Kapoor film was the songs that were and are still iconic. Although many old songs have been recreated in today’s times, but there are some songs that were classic and should never be recreated.

Today on the birth anniversary of Shammi Kapoor we will list down some of his iconic songs that we think should never be recreated again.

Dil deke dekho

The title track of the black and white film Dil Deke Dekho will still make you sing along and tap your foot on. This film starred Asha Parekh, Sulochana Latkar and Raj Mehra. It was a romantic comedy and was liked by the audience. In the song, Shammi Kapoor charmed all his female fans with his looks and his performance.

Akele Akele Kahan Ja Rahe Ho

An Evening In Paris is one of the most iconic movies of the 60s and this song sung by legendary Mohammad Rafi features Shammi Kapoor who is following Sharmila Tagore in the picturesque locales of a foreign land surrounded by snow mountains.

Tumse Achha Kaun Hai

This sweet song is from the movie Janwar starring Shammi Kapoor, Rajendranath, Rajshree and Asit Sen with others. In this particular song, Shammi is trying to woo Rajshree and it is said to be shot in Ladakh.

Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe

This particular song is known to most of us even in this generation. This iconic song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu. Kapoor was so energetic in the song and his acting was so brilliant in it that after this song he earned the title of the Yahoo Man. Undoubtedly this song remains one of the most popular songs in the history of Indian music.

Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyar Tera

This song was composed by RD Burman and sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. Picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh the song featured in the film, Teesri Manzil. Shammi Kapoor is his usual carefree self in the song. He sheds all his inhibitions and seems to dance for the joy of it.

