Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu recalls his ‘vivacity and vibrancy’ as she remembers her Junglee co-star

Legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor's son, the late Shammi Kapoor, is still considered to be one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinemas. Having earned a number of awards, he worked in over 100 films in his professional career. Not to mention, he won the hearts of most of his co-actors with his subtle humor and smartness. The blockbuster hit Junglee (1961), opposite Saira Banu Khan, became his breakthrough movie. Today, on the occasion of his 92nd birth anniversary, his Junglee co-star Saira Banu has remembered him with a special post on Instagram.

Saira Banu Khan shares a memory with Shammi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Saira Banu took to her official Instagram account, and shared a black and white picture from the sets of her film together with the late actor Shammi Kapoor. In the Instagram story, she spoke about how they embarked on the journey of their friendship from the sets of Junglee in 1961. She wrote, "The memories of that time hold a special place in my heart." Complimenting the easy-going nature of the late actor, she stated how he had the ability to light up any room he got into, and make every individual feel extremely comfortable, nonetheless his exceptional acting skills. She also adds that she will be sharing a series of posts, dedicated to the time they spent together in their film in the upcoming days.

Adding to the essence of the story, Saira Banu Khan noted, "Remembering the dashing Shammi Kapoor on his Birth Anniversary!"

Saira Banu Khan celebrates her films on National Cinema Day

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, Saira Banu Khan shared her top 5 films in the realm of her career. Junglee was on the third spot in her list. Talking about the film she spoke about her debut in the Bollywood Industry. It was from the film that she got titled as the Beauty Queen of Bollywood, and thus, the film shall always remain a very special piece of her being.

ALSO READ: 47 years of Bairaag: Saira Banu shares unseen PICS from sets ft. Dilip Kumar, Leena Chandavarkar