Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor says actor didn't tell before his second marriage to Neila Devi

Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor has opened up about his father’s second wife Neila Devi. The veteran actor’s first wife and noted yesteryear actress Geeta Bali passed away in 1965 after contacting small pox. The couple had two children, Aditya and Kanchan. Four years later, Shammi got married to Neila Devi Gohil, from the royal family of Bhavnagar. In a recent interview, Aditya Raj Kapoor recalled that his father had not informed them before getting married the second time.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aditya Raj Kapoor recalled the time when he first met Neila Devi. “No, he did not tell us before he got married to Neila Devi. He married in the morning. We were kept at our aunt's place. I was down here for my winter holidays. I was 13. When I met him in the evening, he told me that Neila Devi is my mother. It was as simple as that.”

He further revealed that he went and hugged her as he was extremely happy at having found a mother. Aditya Raj Kapoor spoke fondly of his second mother and said, “My second mother Neila Devi is a very compassionate lady. She decided to not have any children of her own. How many women would do that? And, to look after a crazy guy like Shammi Kapoor and his two kids wasn't easy, I bet!”

When asked about his sister Kanchan’s reaction he said that, she took a year or two to adjust to the new dynamics as she was very young. But, he added, they love each other a lot now.

