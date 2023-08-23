Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor graduates at 67 as he completes BA; 'Did this for my mother Geeta Bali'

No matter how cliché the phrase ‘age is just a number’ might sound, it still stands true in today’s day and age. However, only a handful of people have the courage to ignore the mindless chatter of society and do what their heart desires no matter how old they are. One among them is Aditya Raj Kapoor.

Aditya, who is the son of the late actor Shammi Kapoor and late actress Geeta Bali recently completed his graduation at the age of 67. Aditya is also a retired businessman, a part-time actor, and a full-time biker.

Aditya Raj Kapoor started studying at the age of 61

Aditya earned a graduate degree in Philosophy via correspondence from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Talking to ETimes, Kapoor shared that even though he had the opportunities to study, he never utilized them. He said, “Over the years I realized my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realized the importance of value education. Which brings me to my subject: Philosophy.”

Talking about why he chose Philosophy as his choice of subject, Kapoor said, “I started studying at the age of 61, which means, committing to it doing the entrance exams and all. I did not need a Commerce or a Business course. Neither did I want Geography. Science would need a rebirth! What has always intrigued me over the years in my struggle to stay afloat, is the 'thought of man'. Why does man think the way he thinks? What makes him think? This and my spiritual exposure led me to the gates of Philosophy.”

Aditya credits his daughter Tulsi for pushing him to get the degree

In the conversation with the publication, Kapoor divulged that his daughter Tulsi saw him as a retired man who had too much time on his hands and hence, she pushed him to complete his education. He said, “She dragged me to the Xerox shop where I made a copy of my documents and started filling up forms. I entered the portals of IGNOU. The teaching methodology suited me completely. I signed up for life. All study is at home with the books sent by them. Exams are at a nearby college. I enjoyed myself.”

He further shared that even though he missed out on appearing for some exams due to the fear of Covid, his wife encouraged him by creating a suitable environment. “Two weeks ago, I passed with 59.67% marks. An extremely respectable IInd class, with a Hons in Philosophy. IGNOU has been very supportive, they have a Regional Director at Goa, who is very prompt and helpful.”

He did it for his mother Geeta Bali

On hearing about Kapoor’s latest feat, his family was overjoyed. “My family was ecstatic. They couldn't believe that I stuck through. I have enrolled for my Masters in Philosophy. I did this for my mother Geeta Bali. This is all the impact of a Guru. My Guru: Bhole Baba. He wanted me to be different. So I am,” he concluded.

