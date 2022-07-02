Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate 15 years of his glorious career with fans

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and loved actors in Bollywood. Currently, the Barfi actor is leaving no stones turned to promote his upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera, which also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. In the film, Ranbir will be playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero and it is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the actor as he is coming to the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 hit film, Sanju.

Now, Ranbir will also be completing 15 years of his glorious career in which he has delivered blockbusters like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few, and to make this day special, the actor wants to thank his fans first and will be doing something unique during Shamshera promotions. He wants his fans to own Shamshera and celebrate the movie with him.

Yash Raj Films have strategized an idea and have planned to drop 'To RK, With Love’ which gives Ranbir's fans a chance to all his fans worldwide to write to the actor. As we all know, the actor is not on social media, which makes his fans even tougher to get his attention. With Shamshera, Ranbir wants to make an exception and is willing to do something special for his fans. Ranbir said: “Sometimes, I feel so guilty that I get so much of love and support from my fans and I can never reciprocate it. I think the YRF marketing team has really come up with interesting ideas where I can really interact with my fans, I can open myself up, they can really get to know me and I can get to know them. Because eventually, it’s all about them. It’s all about bringing a smile to their faces and that’s what matters the most. So I am really happy that I am doing this and I hope I can do lots more of this in my career!”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, it is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

