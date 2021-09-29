Shamshera: Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Ranbir Kapoor’s teaser glimpse as she roots for the movie

made the headlines as he turned a year older on September 28. And while he was busy vacationing with his ladylove in Jodhpur, the Yash Raj Films teased his fan army with the first teaser glimpse of Ranbir’s character in the action thriller. Yes! The makers had unveiled the teaser look as “Marks of Shamshera”. And while the fans have been in awe of Ranbir’s look, Alia Bhatt is also rooting for this Karan Malhotra directorial.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared Ranbir’s teaser glimpse from Shamshera which had a mark on his forehead. Interestingly, this teaser look did leave the audience intrigued. And while the Student of The Year actress has been rooting for the movie, she was all hearts for the look as well. Sharing the teaser glimpse, Alia dropped hearts in the eyes emoticons. Clearly, the actress has been in awe of Ranbir’s look. To note, Alia shared the post after returning to Mumbai post her vacation in Jodhpur wherein she was celebrating the Rockstar actor’s birthday.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Apart from Ranbir, the Karan Malhotra directorial will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Shamshera will be hitting the screens on March 18 next year. Besides, Ranbir also has two interesting projects in the kitty including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is likely to release on Dussehra next year.

