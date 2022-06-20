Shamshera: Alia Bhatt calls it a 'hot morning' as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's poster; To release on July 22

A few days back, the first look of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera was leaked on the internet. It will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. This marks Ranbir's comeback after his 2018 released film, Sanju. Now, the makers have officially shared the poster of Ranbir's look from the film and also announced the release date. It is scheduled to release on July 22nd, 2022.

Now, Ranbir's wife-actress reacted to the first look on her social media. Sharing her husband's poster on her Instagram, she captioned it: "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning" In the poster, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen donning a rugged avatar as he sports long hair and a beard.

Check out Alia Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera:

