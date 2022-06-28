Shamshera Ji Huzoor song: Ranbir Kapoor bonds with kids & entertains them; Track out Tomorrow

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is set to make his comeback on the big screen after four years with Shamshera. Needless to say, makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Shamshera a hit. After unveiling an intriguing trailer of the Karan Malhotra’s directorial, the makers are now set to unveil the first song of the movie titled as Ji Huzoor which will be out tomorrow.

In fact, the makers have released the teaser of the song and it appears to be a high on energy song wherein Ranbir aka Shamshera’s son Balli was seen grooving with little kids in the Kaza fort prison where the tribe is tortured brutally Shuddh Sing (played by Sanjay Dutt). Spilling beans about his character Balli, Ranbir stated, “ Balli is someone who, despite all the oppression and humiliation that he has faced, is full of life, he is mischievous and the kids of Kaza look up to him and he loves them dearly”. The actor revealed that Balli shares a great bond with kids and together they often bring a smile to the face of prisoners in Kaza.

He also opened up about Ji Huzoor, Ranbir said it is a sweet and fun song about that one rare break free moment that Kaza and revolves around Balli and his relationship with kids. Furthermore, Karan elaborated saying, “Ji Huzoor is Balli’s unique way of showing the kids that they are free to express themselves in their rare moments of happiness. The song is like going on a joyride with your kids, and that is exactly what Balli does with his little friends in the film”.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s Ji Huzoor teaser from Shamshera here:

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will feature Ranbir locking horns with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. Shamshera is slated to release o July 22 this year.

