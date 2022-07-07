Shamshera: Karan Malhotra on working with Sanjay Dutt again: Will never offer him a role which isn't deserving

Shamshera is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, Sanjay Dutt as a police officer named Daroga Shuddh Singh and Vaani Kapoor will essay the character of Sona, a dancer in the film. Apart from them, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana will also be a part of the move. The period action film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.

Now, in the latest interview with ETimes, Karan opened up about working with Sanjay again after the 2012 film, Agneepath. He said that his connection with Sanjay began after Agneepath and he enjoyed working with him a lot. Further, he said that the way he owned the role of Kancha Cheena was unbelievable and when they were creating Shudh Singh’s character, his name automatically came to his mind. Karan recalled, "He came to the sets and asked me 'Beta bata kya karna hai?' I told him this is what the scene is and these are the dialogues. Then he'd ask me, 'Tu ek baar kar ke dikha'. I would play the whole part for him and he would look at me with childlike excitement, watching me do the part." He further added that Sanjay makes the role his own and delivers his own phenomenal screen presence and style. "Now with him, I don’t have to tell him anything in words. Eye contact mein ho jaata hai." said Karan.

Talking about his bond with Sanjay, Karan said that he will never go to Sanjay with a role that is not deserving of him as he knows that the actor will never say no to him. He also said that Sanjay's presence is 'very special' in his films. Shamshera is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022.

