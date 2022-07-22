Live

Shamshera movie review, release LIVE blog: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's film out, box office & more

Updated on Jul 22, 2022 11:01 AM IST
It is the release day of Shamshera and fans are super excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screens after almost 4 years. This return becomes even more special as he is pitted against Sanjay Dutt in the film. Chec It is the release day of Shamshera and fans are super excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screens after almost 4 years. This return becomes even more special as he is pitted against Sanjay Dutt in the film. Check out everything about Shamshera’s release day in this live blog. 
July 22, 2022, 10:57 am IST
R Madhavan wishes Sanjay Dutt all the best for Shamshera

R Madhavan took to his twitter handle to write a note for Sanjay Dutt and wish him for the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. 

July 22, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor arrive to celebrate Shamshera release with fans

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as their film Shamshera has released today. Fans are super excited to watch the grand clast of Ranbir and Sanjay on the big screens. Well, this film marks the return of the Wake Up Sid actor on the silver screens after almost 4 years and now to celebrate the release of their film with the fans, the stars was spotted at a theatre in Mumbai. Both Vaani and Ranbir looked stunning in their attires and looked happy as they posed for the paps. 

 

July 22, 2022, 09:56 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor vs Sanjay is the USP of Shamshera: Ranbir
Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor is the clash of the year on the big screen and Ranbir hopes that people will love their enmity on the big screen. Ranbir says, “I’m aware that one of the major USPs of Shamshera is Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor and I hope people love that on screen." 
