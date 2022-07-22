Shamshera movie review, release LIVE blog: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's film out, box office & more

It is the release day of Shamshera and fans are super excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screens after almost 4 years. This return becomes even more special as he is pitted against Sanjay Dutt in the film. Chec

It is the release day of Shamshera and fans are super excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screens after almost 4 years. This return becomes even more special as he is pitted against Sanjay Dutt in the film. Check out everything about Shamshera’s release day in this live blog.