Shamshera movie review, release LIVE blog: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's film out, box office & more
R Madhavan took to his twitter handle to write a note for Sanjay Dutt and wish him for the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera.
Wishing @duttsanjay sir all the very very best for #Shamshera. It’ sooo good and so very motivating to see you look so good and mighty despite all odds.I am sure you will burn up the screen as always and inspire us with the fighter in you.. on and off screen. Much much love pic.twitter.com/8zq7xciYol
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022
All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as their film Shamshera has released today. Fans are super excited to watch the grand clast of Ranbir and Sanjay on the big screens. Well, this film marks the return of the Wake Up Sid actor on the silver screens after almost 4 years and now to celebrate the release of their film with the fans, the stars was spotted at a theatre in Mumbai. Both Vaani and Ranbir looked stunning in their attires and looked happy as they posed for the paps.