Shamshera New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce & invincible, ready to protect his tribe from the enemies

It’s been around four years since Ranbir Kapoor had spread his magic on the big screen. He was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for this next. And now, the wait is set to get over soon as Ranbir is coming up with his much-awaited period action thriller Shamshera. Interestingly, the makers have been teasing fans with posters and teaser of the movie. Keeping up with this trajectory, the makers have now unveiled a new poster of Shamshera which has got the audience excited for the Karan Malhotra’s directorial.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films has shared a new poster wherein the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor looked fierce and invincible. To note, Ranbir will be sporting long hair and a bearded look and had an intense look in the poster. He was dressed in shaggy clothes and was holding an axe. Ranbir aka Shamshera looked determined to protect his tribe from the enemies and appeared to be indomitable. The poster was captioned as, “The protector of his tribe, the legend of his land - Shamshera. #ShamsheraTrailer out TOMORROW!”

Take a look at the new poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera:

Apart from Ranbir, Shamshera will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The movie is slated to release on July 22. After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. To note, Brahmastra will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration and it is slated to release on September 9 this year.

