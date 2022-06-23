Shamshera Poster: Sanjay Dutt's evil laugh is fierce as he lashes out his whip as Daroga Shudh Singh.

After having our attention with Ranbir Kapoor's poster and keeping us hooked to Shamshera's teaser, the makers dropped Sanjay Dutt's official character look on Thursday. YRF shared Sanjay Dutt's official poster as Daroga Shudh Singh. With an evil laugh on his face, Dutt can be seen lashing out his whip in his fierce avatar.

Sharing the official poster, YRF tweeted, "Evil never looked this good - Daroga Shuddh Singh. Catch #ShamsheraTrailer tomorrow! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July." Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster on his social media and captioned it, "Meet Daroga Shudh Singh. Watch him in #ShamsheraTrailer tomorrow! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you. #RanbirKapoor | @_vaanikapoor_ | @karanmalhotra21 | @yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. Ahead of the film's release, the cast will soon kick-start promotions for the film. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor along with his co-actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling to three different cities to launch the trailer of Shamshera.

An excited Ranbir told IANS, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Shamshera: Alia Bhatt calls it a 'hot morning' as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's poster; Neetu Kapoor REACTS