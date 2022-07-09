Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's new PICS are too hot to handle; Fans joke 'Alia Bhatt aa rahi hai'

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role alongside Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The trailer of Shamshera, which was released a few weeks back and netizens have been swooning over Vaani and Ranbir's sizzling on-screen chemistry. This marks the duo's first collaboration together and recently, they got together to do a sizzling photoshoot for its promotions and it's too hot to handle.

In Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. On Saturday, Yash Raj Films dropped a brand new set of photos featuring Ranbir & Vaani and it has sent the internet into a frenzy. Sharing the photo, Vaani captioned them: "फ़ितूर. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July." In the photos, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is seen sporting a printed shirt along with a black round neck t-shirt and also added a pair of white trousers. On the other hand, Vaani wore a shimmery pink cut-out dress.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's PICS:

After Vaani shared the photos, many of her and Ranbir's fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. While some appreciated their chemistry, others also pulled Ranbir’s leg as they mentioned his wife-actress, Alia Bhatt. A user wrote: "Alia bahut maregi didi." While another user added: "Alia be like sham ko ghar aao batati hu." A third user commented: "Alia bhaat wants to know your location."

The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

ALSO READ: Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor romance underwater as they groove to Arijit Singh's tunes