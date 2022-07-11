Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor looks ruggedly handsome in new 'ab-tastic' photos as the brave Balli.

With just days away from the release of his film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor as well as YRF have been going all out to promote the film. Starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir will be playing a dual role in the film as the young Balli and Shamshera.

With his larger than life avatar, the actor has also worked out hard to achieve a striking look for Shamshera. On Monday, Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, flaunted his ripped physique as YRF shared new photos. With his six pack abs on display, Ranbir looked ready to take on Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

Director Karan Malhotra revealed, "Ranbir has worked very hard to own up to the roles of Shamshera and Balli. The idea behind him building a particular physique for the film came from the fact that I wanted the audiences to feel his internal strength and resolve every time they saw him on screen. So, keeping that core idea in mind, I maneuvered Ranbir towards building up a body which added more strength to his character in the film."

He added, “The intention was never for his physique to be a distraction but an asset to his characters. And I can say this very confidently that Ranbir worked hard on making his mental and physical presence felt in both the characters which is why he looks stunning in every frame of Shamshera and owns it with great strength."

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's 'ab-tastic' look:

Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness

Ranbir’s trainer Kunal Gir also dished out details about how Ranbir got his fab body in Shamshera. "The target was to make RK look athletic, not too bulky as his character was like Robin Hood. We had to keep the rustic, raw appeal that came along with that character. Hence, he is athletic and strong looking. Ranbir had five meals a day. He was on a high protein and low carb diet and went through rigorous training five days a week! He had a cheat meal only once a week," the actor's trainer revealed.

He added, "We trained 5 days a week, each session was an hour long followed by a quick 5 min high intensity cardio session we called ‘truck’. It's where the treadmill was turned off and RK was to hold the handles of the machine and drive the belt with his legs. The shooting was mostly outdoors and RK had to deal with a lot of heat and dust. So, we worked on some breathing exercises that helped him stay calm and endure long and strenuous shooting conditions."'

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

