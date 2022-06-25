Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his bond with ‘first idol’ Sanjay Dutt; Says ‘He treats me like his son’

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have all over the headlines courtesy of their upcoming movie Shamshera. The duo will be sharing the screen for the first time and they have been grabbing eyeballs for the onscreen and off screen chemistry. To note, Ranbir and Sanjay had collaborated earlier for the latter’s biopic and ever since then their offscreen chemistry has won hearts. And now that he is sharing the screen with Sanjay, Ranbir can’t stop gushing about it. During the trailer launch, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor opened up about his bond with Sany Dutt and called him his first idol.

“I had a poster of him. He has been a family friend. Then I got to act as him, got to portray his life and now I got to fight with him. The journey has been unbelievable,” Ranbir was quoted saying. He further asserted that the Khalnayak star treats him like his son, friend and brother and shouts at him if he is doing bad movies. “When I was doing Barfi, he would tease me saying about what I will do next, ‘Peda’ or ‘Ladoo’?,” Ranbir recalled.

Furthermore, the Rockstar actor also stated that Sanjay Dutt had insisted him on doing larger-than-life characters. “I believe Shamshera is a positive step towards that,” Ranbir emphasised. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will have Ranbir and Sanjay locking horns for the first time.

Earlier, Ranbir also spoke about his transformation for Shamshera and admitted it wasn’t easy for him especially because he lack angst in him as an actor. However, the Tamasha actor was all praises for his director Karan Malhotra and stated that he did work hard with him. “Without a director like Karan, I would not have been able to do this,” Ranbir had stated. Also starring Vaani Kapoor in the lead, the period action drama will be hitting the screens on July 22 this year.

