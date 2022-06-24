Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his transformation for movie: It was very hard as I lack angst as actor

Ranbir Kapoor has been all over the headlines today courtesy of his upcoming movie Shamshera. After all, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of this period action drama and it has left everyone spellbound. To note, Ranbir will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Interestingly, Ranbir’s rugged look from Shamshera has been grabbing a lot of attention and his transformation has also left everyone in awe. But it wasn’t a cakewalk for Ranbir.

During the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir opened up about his transformation and said it was quite hard for him. “I think one thing which I really lack as an actor is angst. I am not an angry person. I am a very fun-loving, happy, detached guy. So Karan and I sat a lot together. He said, ‘tere andar se gussa kaise nikalu’. He started going deeper into my personal life about my past because he really wanted to just tap into that side of me. When you start interacting with the director, you guys create it together. It’s a partnership and I got a great partner in Karan. It was very hard work, trust me there were many days on sets where I used to sit and I was like ‘I can't do this’. Apart from the physical stress, the mental stress of playing this part, the high octane..... the emotions were up there. It's really out there expressing yourself and on many days I was talking to God and I was like ‘Please look at me, I am working very hard’. I went through those days. But I am glad I did it,” he added.

As of now, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Shamshera which is slated to hit the screens on July 22. Besides, he will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Also Read: Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor brings double trouble as he rises to fight for freedom against Sanjay Dutt