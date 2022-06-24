Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s car hit on his way to trailer launch; ‘Let's hope this is good luck’, he says

It is a big day for Ranbir Kapoor and his fans. After creating massive buzz in the town, the makers of Shamshera have finally unveiled the trailer of Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. To note, Ranbir will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Interestingly, the trailer was launched at a grand event in the presence of the lead cast of Shamshera. During the trailer launch, Ranbir made a big revelation which left everyone surprised.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor revealed that he met with a mishap as his car hit on this way for the trailer launch. Talking about it, Ranbir said, “I am usually on time, but my driver took me to Infinity Mall instead of Inorbit. And then, when we came, someone banged my car, so the glass broke. But let's hope this is good luck and we set the ball rolling for Shamshera. I have been a big fan of Sanju sir and I hope Shamshera is a big step towards doing an entertaining film which entertains the audience”.

To note, Ranbir will be seen collaborating with Vaani for the first time in Shamshera. Earlier, the actor’s first look from the movie was unveiled and it had received a massive response from the audience. Shamshera is slated to hit the screens on July 22. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra will be releasing on September 9 this year.

